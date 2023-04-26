LinkedIn's India market grows 19% YoY with over 100 million members: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the growth of LinkedIn in India during the third-quarter earnings conference call on April 25. The market has grown 19 percent year-on-year and now has over 100 million members.

LinkedIn has over 930 million members worldwide who use the professional social network to connect, learn, sell, and get hired, according to Nadella.

Speaking of LinkedIn's growth, Nadella said, "Member growth accelerated for the seventh consecutive quarter as we expanded to new audiences. We now have 100 million members in India, up 19%. And as Gen Z enters the workforce, we saw a 73% year-over-year increase in the number of student sign-ups."

In February, LinkedIn said that its member base from India has grown by 56 percent in the past three years, making the country the platform's second biggest market worldwide. Software and IT, followed by manufacturing, corporate services (consulting, accounting, and HR), finance, and education, contributed the most members from India.

Moneycontrol News