LIC's aggression visible but private insurers still win on profitability

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

On an annualised premium equivalent basis, LIC reported a 30% YoY increase in business for November 2022. However, much of this growth comes from the group insurance segment as LIC’s retail market share is on a downhill

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India seems to be walking its talk of regaining its market share and growing at a faster pace than it has been doing in the past few quarters.

LIC’s new business premium for the month of November was Rs 24,033 crore, a massive growth of 50 percent. New business growth of all the private sector life insurers put together was a mere 1.9 percent during the same month. Note that LIC’s balance sheet size makes this growth rate even more sizeable.

The insurance industry’s business metrics for November show that LIC has gained considerable ground versus its private sector peers in pushing policies. On an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis, LIC reported 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in business for November 2022.

Among private-sector life insurers, SBI Life Insurance Company reported an 11 percent growth, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Corporation reported a marginal fall of 1 percent. HDFC Life Insurance Company reported a 42 percent surge.

To be sure, listed private-sector life insurers have also shown a sharp jump in premium growth.

LIC leads the growth rate on a three-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis too. A three-year CAGR growth smoothens out the volatility induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving investors a fair idea of the performance of an insurer.