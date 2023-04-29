 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Learning must be self-driven for SME leaders

M Muneer & Gayatri Krishnamurthy
Apr 29, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

In a good SME, people do not wait for a Job Description to get to work and get things done. They jump into the work and get it done, either by doing it themselves or by taking help.

The most important ingredient in all organisations, which is even more applicable to SMEs, is the ability to learn. (Representative Image)

Owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) are people who do things by themselves. They do not have the luxury of being spoon-fed. The famous philosopher and the founder of Taoism, Lao Tzu, is credited as the originator of the oft-quoted saying, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” This applies in many spheres and SME owners are very well aware of that. They do what it takes ― be it rolling up their sleeves, sourcing funds, or managing their people. Many of them also have one or more go-to persons who may be mentoring them and even acting as an agony aunt when needed.

The original management guru, Peter F Drucker, alluded to this long ago. He said, “Your first and foremost job as a leader is to take charge of your own energy and then help to orchestrate the energy of those around you.”

Here we will look at one aspect which will help orchestrate the energy of the people around the leadership team. We have spoken about mentorship. To quote Peter Drucker again, “No one learns as much about a subject as one who is forced to teach it.” This reinforces the fact that mentors gain a lot from mentoring others. All good managers mentor their teams. Here we are talking about a programme where there is no reporting relationship between the mentor and the person who is being mentored.

Ingredients of a mentorship programme are well known, viz., structure, orientation, and monitoring. What is not looked upon is the responsibility of the mentee. Here are some ways that this accountability can be vested upon the mentee themselves.