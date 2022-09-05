Live News Updates | OPEC+ agrees to reduce production by 100,000 bbl/day in October

Business and Politics Live Updates: The surprise move from OPEC+ exactly reverses the September increase that was made in response to entreaties from US President Joe Biden to help bring down oil prices.
Brother of JeM terrorist found dead in Kashmir orchard
The dead body of a man named Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo aged 30 years was found in an orchard in Shopian with a bullet injury. The Jammu & Kashmir Police have informed that one brother of the deceased -- Ashiq Nengroo -- is active terrorist of the JeM outfit and is presently in Pakistan; his other brother -- terrorist Abbas Negroo -- was killed during an encounter in 2014, while his third brother -- terrorist Reyaz Negroo -- is currently lodged in prison in a terror attack case. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was killed due to group rivalry between terrorist groups.
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visits Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Liz Truss for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK
OPEC+ considering oil output cut of 100k bpd in latest meeting
OPEC+, which includes Russia, agreed to increase output by 648,000 bpd in both July and August, as they fully unwind nearly 10 million bpd of cuts implemented in May 2020 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liz Truss promises ‘bold plan to cut taxes’ after being named next UK PM
"I'll deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy, on the energy crisis and long-term issues on energy supply and National Health Service...& we'll deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024," said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after being named as the next PM
Watch: Liz Truss becomes Britain's third female prime minister
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will succeed ousted UK PM Boris Johnson. She became Britain's third female prime minister by defeating Indian-origin rival Rishi Sunakby 20k votes.
Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak to become UK Prime Minister
Liz Truss has won the Conservative Party leadership race. Tomorrow she will become prime minister of Britain when she visits the Queen in Balmoral for an invitation to form her UK government.
Next UK prime minister to be announced soon
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are the final two candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and UK prime minister. Conservative Party members have cast their votes and the winner is expected to be announced on September 5, when the Parliament returns from summer break.
I&B Ministry today opened entries for ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’
-I&B Ministry today opened entries for ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’.
-The segment is an annual platform at the International Film Festival of India held in Goa, to identify, encourage and nurture young creative talents from across various aspects of filmmaking: I&B Ministry
(ANI)
Rahul Gandhi resolved to unite India through a journey: Rajasthan CM
-Rahul Gandhi resolved to unite India through a journey & chose this place as a starting point. The message he wants to convey should reach the whole country. We're following (Mahatma) Gandhiji's footsteps in uniting the country: Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM
(ANI)
European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson to be on a two-day visit to India
-In her first visit to India, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson to be on a two-day visit to India; in Delhi, 7-8 Sept
-Visit signals EU's strong engagement with India in energy, as EU & India mark 60 yrs of diplomatic relationship: European External Action Service(EEAS)
(ANI)
As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused: CBI on excise policy case
-The Excise policy case is under probe. As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused. The mischievous & misleading statement of Manish Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing probe in Delhi Excise Policy case..., states CBI
(ANI)
CBI strongly refutes mischievous and misleading statement by Manish Sisodia: CBI on Manish Sisodia's statement
-CBI strongly refutes mischievous and misleading statement by Manish Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of the case: CBI on the statement by Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on the death of a CBI officer
(ANI)
SC adjourned for wednesday on pleas against Hijab ban in educationinsitutions
-Supreme Court adjourns for Wednesday, September 7th, the hearing on various pleas against Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding the ban on Hijab in educational institutions.
(ANI)
Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit report on CP smog tower
-Delhi Pollution Control Committee asked to submit report on working of Connaught Place smog tower by Sept 15, says Environment Minister Gopal Rai
(PTI)
I want to end unemployment: Rahul Gandhi
-I want to end unemployment... The focus will be to give employment to 10 lakh youth in Gujarat... I guarantee that the Congress party will form the government in Gujarat, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in Ahmedabad.
(ANI)
Congress will give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the people who died during covid: Rahul Gandhi
-After coming to power here, Congress will give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the people who died during the #COVID19 pandemic. We'll give free electricity to farmers & 300 units of free electricity to general consumers: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in Ahmedabad
(ANI)
Gujarat has become the centre of drugs: Rahul Gandhi
-Gujarat has become the centre of drugs. All drugs are moved from Mundra port but your govt doesn't take any action...This is Gujarat model...Gujarat is one state where you've to take permission before protesting;permission from those against whom protest will be done, says Rahul Gandhi
(ANI)
If we come to power in Gujarat, we'll waive off farmers' debts upto Rs 3 lakhs: Rahul Gandhi
-Visuals from the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue that will soon be ready for public use. Sardar Patel was the voice of the farmers... BJP on one side makes his tallest statue & on the other side, works against people for whom he fought... if we come to power in Gujarat, we'll waive off farmers' debts upto Rs 3 lakhs:," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in Ahmedabad
(ANI)
Visuals from the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue that will soon be ready for public use
(ANI)
Tripura CM Manik Saha to meet with PM Modi today
-"Delighted to meet with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, today. Discussed with the PM about Health, Education, Trade, infrastructure development and the present status of various ongoing Central and State Govt’s schemes," tweets Tripura CM Manik Saha.
(ANI)
Amit Shah chairs a meeting for BMC elections at Deputy CM's Residence
-Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting of BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and corporators with respect to the upcoming BMC elections, at the residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis in Mumbai.
(ANI)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at latter's residence today
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at latter's residence today, in the presence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi.
- Nitish Kumar will be visiting Delhi today. (ANI)
Jharkhand CM Soren wins trust vote in the Assembly
- Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wins trust vote in the Assembly.
- They want to create an atmosphere where 2 states are pitted against each other. They want to create an atmosphere of civil war & want to fan riots to win polls. As long as there is UPA Govt here, such plots will not survive. You will get a befitting political reply.
- The manner in which obstacles are being presented before our Govt. Three of our MLAs are in Bengal. The onus of poaching (of MLAs) in Bengal lies on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. They don't cooperate with the Police going to those states to probe this: Jharkhand CM (ANI)
Will meet President and Vice President in Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
- I have spoken with Lalu Yadav...I'll be visiting Delhi, where I'll be meeting President & vice-President. We'll meet Rahul Gandhi in the evening: CM Nitish Kumar before leaving for Delhi. (ANI)
Volvo Cars appoints Johan Ekdahl as CFO
- Volvo Cars has appointed Johan Ekdahl as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2022. He has been Volvo Cars’ acting CFO since June this year when he succeeded Björn Annwall who took up a new position as Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy CEO.
- Johan joined Volvo Cars in 2015 and has led global accounting and group reporting in the company since 2017.
Tamil Nadu rolls out Delhi model school plan, Arvind Kejriwal launches scheme
- The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools Scheme, which is broadly based on schools in Delhi with upgraded infrastructure and improved learning opportunities.
- Launching the scheme here in the presence of his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said states should learn from each other on good practices transcending party politics and called for Centre-states cooperation to give fillip to the school education sector.
- If state and central governments came together, Kejriwal said that within 5 years, all government schools in the country could provide best education to students.
- The Delhi CM inaugurated the scheme in an event held at the state-run Bharathi Women's College here. Though everyone wanted the country to become developed, he wondered if it was possible if 66 per cent children get "rotten education" in state-run schools. Read more here.
SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC's judgement upholding the ban on Hijab in educational institutions
- Supreme Court will hear at 2 pm today various pleas against Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding the ban on Hijab in educational institutions. (ANI)
Taiwan to resume visa free entry for some countries in latest reopening step
- Taiwan will resume visa free entry for visitors from countries including the United States and Canada from next week, the government said on Monday, as it continues to ease controls put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.
- Taiwan had kept its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in June it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.
- Taiwan has reported more than 5.3 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant. But with more than 99% of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the "new Taiwan model".
Jharkhand CM Soren moves confidence motion in the state Assembly
- Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren moves confidence motion in the state Assembly, discussion underway. (ANI)
Cyrus Mistry car accident: Injured woman to undergo surgery, her husband admitted to ICU
- Eminent gynaecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car which crashed killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, needs to undergo a surgery while her husband has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital here, an official from the medical facility said on Monday.
- Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in the car accident in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday.
- Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured and they were then taken to a hospital in Vapi town of Gujarat. (PTI)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till September 19
- Special PMLA court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 19, in the Patra Chawl land scam case. (ANI)
Mohali joyride crash update: FIR registered against owners and organisers of the trade fair
- FIR has been registered by Police Dept against the owners & organisers who had organised this trade fair.
- Teams are conducting raids to nab them, they are absconding since last night.
- Section 323, 341, 337 invoked in FIR. Raid parties are conducting raids to nab them,but they're absconding since last night ever since the incident: SHO Rajesh, Phase 8 Police Station, Mohali (ANI)
Karnataka chief pontiff accused of sexually assaulting minors, sent to judicial custody till Sept 14
- Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, accused of sexually assaulting minors, was brought to district court in Chitradurga.
- He was then sent to juidicial custody till September 14.
- Police custody of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru ended today. (ANI)
Jharkhand political crisis update
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southwest China
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southwest China, reports AFP citing USGS (United States Geological Survey)
- The quake hit around 43 kilometres (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.
SC issues notice to election commission against political parties using religious names and symbols in their names
- Supreme Court of India has issued notice to the Election Commission of India in a plea against political parties using religious names and symbols in their names. (ANI)
Condition of the Govt schools all across the country, barring a few, is pathetic: Kejriwal in Chennai
- There are 27 crore students who go to school in our country, out of that 18 crore go to Government schools. We know that the condition of the Government schools all across the country, barring a few, is pathetic. We want our country to become no.1 country.
- We want to become a developed country. But if 66% of our children are getting rotten education in Govt schools, how can the country progress? Unless we start providing good education in Govt schools, the dream of becoming a developed country will always remain distant: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai (ANI)
Film director Rohit Shetty meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai, Maharashtra
Former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry Death Update
The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.
(Image: Reuters)
J&K, Doda Car accident update
Top headlines and highlights to watch out for - September 5, 2022
- PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina visit to Delhi
- President Droupadi Murmu to confer National Awards to Teachers; PM Modi's interaction with winners
- Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at Delhi government event
- Environment Minister Gopal Rai's press conference
- Congress press conferences in Chandigarh, Jaipur
- Stalin and Kejriwal to attend Tamil Nadu government school education event
- National Commission for Scheduled Castes press meet
- Jharkhand assembly trust vote in view of ongoing political crisis
- Dumka bandh to protest rape of minor girl
- ED, CBI probes into various cases against TMC leaders in West Bengal
- Odisha BJP in-charge Sunil Bansal on two-day visit to the state
- Rahul Gandhi to address Parivartan Sankalp rally at 11 am and visit Gandhi Ashram at 2.30 pm
- Raipur: Congress leader Kumari Selja to address press conference at 12:30 pm
- Mumbai: Union minister Amit Shah to visit Ganesh pandals, meet BJP leaders
- Bombay High Court to hear bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case
- Mumbai court to hear actor Kamaal Khan's bail plea after his arrest over social media post
- Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra to honour police personnel for work in Naxal-affected Balaghat district.
6 dead as two cars plunge into stream in J&K's Doda
Six people were killed after two cars veered off the road and plunged into a stream in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Two people were also injured in the two accidents that took place on Doda-Bhaderwah road within a span of six hours, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said.
A car plunged into Neeru stream near Galgandhar after rolling down 400 feet around 6.30 am, resulting in the death of four people and critical injuries to another, he said.
The deceased have been identified as Satya Devi, Satisha Devi, Vikram Singh and Lakh Raj, all residents of Shiva village, who were on their way to Bhaderwah as part of a marriage procession, he said.
(PTI)
Bengaluru, Karnataka |
We'll call IT companies and speak with them related to issues they're facing (due to waterlogging). We'll also discuss the compensation & other related damages caused due to rain: CM Basavaraj Bommai on waterlogging in the state capital
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, September 5:
- SC to hear as many as eight PILs challenging the extension of tenure of Enforcement Directorate director and the amended law allowing extensions up to five years
- SC to consider compliance reports, including the one filed by recovery officer of Bengaluru Debt Recovery Tribunal in Vijay Mallya case
- SC to hear a batch of PILs seeking uniform grounds of divorce, adoption, guardianship, succession and inheritance
- SC to hear PIL seeking directions to the Centre to frame population control law
- SC to hear PIL seeking framing of 'Citizen Charter' in every public department to ensure time-bound delivery of goods and services
- SC to hear plea of Nalini Chidambram in money laundering case
- SC to hear pleas of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with money laundering case
- SC to hear plea seeking directions to authorities to ensure security at hospitals to prevent attacks on doctors and healthcare workers.
(PTI)
Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The rocket is carrying 51 Starlink satellites and an orbital transfer vehicle for customer Spaceflight, Inc
(Image: PTI)
Fire breaks out in hotel in Hazaratganj area; several feared trapped
Massive fire breaks out at hotel in Lucknow's Hazratganj, efforts on to evacuate guests
- Amassive fire broke out at a hotel in the Hazratganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday morning. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation is underway.
- As per preliminary reports, many guests and staff members are trapped inside Hotel Levana in Lucknow, where the fire broke. Efforts are underway to evacuate the people trapped in the hotel rooms.
(Image: PTI)