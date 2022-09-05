 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Live News Updates | OPEC+ agrees to reduce production by 100,000 bbl/day in October

Moneycontrol News
Sep 05, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: The surprise move from OPEC+ exactly reverses the September increase that was made in response to entreaties from US President Joe Biden to help bring down oil prices.

Real-time updates on top news and the latest headlines from world and India.

September 05, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

Brother of JeM terrorist found dead in Kashmir orchard

The dead body of a man named Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo aged 30 years was found in an orchard in Shopian with a bullet injury. The Jammu & Kashmir Police have informed that one brother of the deceased -- Ashiq Nengroo -- is active terrorist of the JeM outfit and is presently in Pakistan; his other brother -- terrorist Abbas Negroo -- was killed during an encounter in 2014, while his third brother -- terrorist Reyaz Negroo -- is currently lodged in prison in a terror attack case. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was killed due to group rivalry between terrorist groups.

September 05, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visits Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi

September 05, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Liz Truss for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK

September 05, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

OPEC+ considering oil output cut of 100k bpd in latest meeting

OPEC+, which includes Russia, agreed to increase output by 648,000 bpd in both July and August, as they fully unwind nearly 10 million bpd of cuts implemented in May 2020 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

September 05, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

Liz Truss promises ‘bold plan to cut taxes’ after being named next UK PM

"I'll deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy, on the energy crisis and long-term issues on energy supply and National Health Service...& we'll deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024," said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after being named as the next PM

September 05, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

Watch: Liz Truss becomes Britain's third female prime minister 

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will succeed ousted UK PM Boris Johnson. She became Britain's third female prime minister by defeating Indian-origin rival Rishi Sunakby 20k votes.

September 05, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak to become UK Prime Minister


Liz Truss has won the Conservative Party leadership race. Tomorrow she will become prime minister of Britain when she visits the Queen in Balmoral for an invitation to form her UK government.

September 05, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

Next UK prime minister to be announced soon

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are the final two candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and UK prime minister. Conservative Party members have cast their votes and the winner is expected to be announced on September 5, when the Parliament returns from summer break.

September 05, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

I&B Ministry today opened entries for ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’

-I&B Ministry today opened entries for ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’.

-The segment is an annual platform at the International Film Festival of India held in Goa, to identify, encourage and nurture young creative talents from across various aspects of filmmaking: I&B Ministry


(ANI)

September 05, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi resolved to unite India through a journey: Rajasthan CM

-Rahul Gandhi resolved to unite India through a journey & chose this place as a starting point. The message he wants to convey should reach the whole country. We're following (Mahatma) Gandhiji's footsteps in uniting the country: Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM

(ANI)