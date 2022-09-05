Live News Updates | OPEC+ agrees to reduce production by 100,000 bbl/day in October

September 05, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

Tamil Nadu rolls out Delhi model school plan, Arvind Kejriwal launches scheme

- The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools Scheme, which is broadly based on schools in Delhi with upgraded infrastructure and improved learning opportunities.

- Launching the scheme here in the presence of his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said states should learn from each other on good practices transcending party politics and called for Centre-states cooperation to give fillip to the school education sector.

- If state and central governments came together, Kejriwal said that within 5 years, all government schools in the country could provide best education to students.

- The Delhi CM inaugurated the scheme in an event held at the state-run Bharathi Women's College here. Though everyone wanted the country to become developed, he wondered if it was possible if 66 per cent children get "rotten education" in state-run schools. Read more here.