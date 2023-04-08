 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Larry Summers says recession probabilities rising, Fed nearing the end

Bloomberg
Apr 08, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

The Fed’s former Treasury chief cited ISM surveys and drop in job openings when making his prediction. He also called on the Fed to rethink models and the future of finance

Fed's former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers (Image Source: Ting Shen/Bloomberg)

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the likelihood of a recession in the United States is rising after a series of weak economic indicators and that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is approaching the end of its series of interest-rate hikes.

“What’s pretty clear is that we’re in the very late innings of the current tightening cycle,” Summers said on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin. “Whether there’s going to be another move necessary or not, I think that’s a judgment they should be holding off on until the very last kind of moment,” he said of Fed policymakers, whose next decision comes May 3.

Summers discounted March jobs report released on April 7 (Friday), which he said reflected the strength of the economy early in the first quarter but is now less relevant given prospects of a tightening in credit. The data showed another firm gain for US payrolls, with the unemployment rate dipping to 3.5 percent.

By contrast, weaker-than-expected purchasing manager surveys for manufacturing and services released this week showed a bigger slowdown in activity than expected. The ISM’s factory gauge hit the lowest level since the spring of 2020. Other data this week showed a slide in job openings and an increase in the trend for jobless claims.