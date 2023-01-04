 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KG basin to drive ONGC’s production growth in 2023, say analysts

Shubhangi Mathur
Jan 04, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The oil giant announced that its offshore drilling rig ‘Sagar Samrat’ was commissioned as a Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) on 23 December 2022.

The brokerage mentioned that while delay in project execution has hurt ONGC production, the floor price of domestic gas has come to its rescue

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is expected to see an uptick in production in 2023 with the commencement of projects including the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin and Sagar Samrat.

The oil giant recently announced that its offshore drilling rig ‘Sagar Samrat’ was commissioned as a Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) on 23 December 2022.

Analysts are upbeat about the performance of ONGC this year and expect the company’s production to rise. “Sagar Samrat is expected to add ~6,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from WO-16, which is ~1-2 percent of ONGC’s existing oil production from domestic blocks. Much more important would be the developments in the KG basin, expected to add 10 percent of existing oil and 20 percent of existing gas production for ONGC,” Swarnendu Bhushan, Oil & Gas Analyst, Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

The Sagar Samrat MOPU will handle up to 20,000 barrels per day of crude oil, with a maximum export gas capacity of 2.36 million cubic meters per day, ONGC said in a press release. The MOPU is also expected to add 6,000 bbls/day (barrels per day) of oil to ONGC’s production in the coming days, the company added.

Sagar Samrat, a jack-up rig, was converted into an MOPU and installed close to the WO-16 wellhead platform on 16 April 2022 for production, processing and transportation of oil and gas from the WO-16 Cluster. WO-16 is a cluster of four marginal fields in the Arabian Sea at a water depth of 75-80 m and 130 km from Mumbai which is about 40 km from Mumbai High.

KG basin to drive growth