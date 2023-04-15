 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Key events next week: India WPI, China Q1 GDP; UK, Eurozone & Japan CPI, and Q4 earnings

Ravi Hari
Apr 15, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

Here are the key economic events in India and from around the world to get you started for next week.

The week beginning April 17 is packed with important national and global macroeconomic events that could have an impact on trading on Dalal Street.

In India, WPI inflation readings for the month of March will be released. Additionally, figures for bank loan growth and deposit growth data will be released.

The monthly Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings for Manufacturing and Services for March from key economies like the US, the UK, and the Eurozone are also part of the economic reports that will be released the coming week.

Retail sales and unemployment data are two other economic figures that will be released from the UK in the upcoming week. From China, the first quarter GDP data, industrial production, unemployment rate and retail sales reports for March will be out.