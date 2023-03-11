 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Key events next week: India, US and Eurozone inflation; ECB rate; China industrial production data, and more

Ravi Hari
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

Here are the key economic events in India and from around the world to get you started for next week.

Economic data releases in India and from around the world in the coming week (Representative Image)

The week beginning March 13 is packed with important national and global macroeconomic events that could have an impact on trading on Dalal Street. In India, CPI inflation and WPI inflation readings for the month of February will be released next week. In addition, India's trade exports, imports, and trade deficit data will also be released.

In February, the most important economic releases in the United States include CPI and Core CPI (March 14), PPI and Core PPI, Retail Sales (March 15), and Industrial Production (March 17). From the UK, the latest unemployment report will be out on March 13. The next release of the final Eurozone CPI data for February is scheduled for March 17. Global markets are also waiting for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision on interest rate on March 16.

From China, industrial production, unemployment rate and retail sales for February will be out.

Let's take a look at the key economic data releases. Also, know how major economies' macroeconomic data looked last month.

The following are the key economic data releases scheduled for the week beginning March 13, 2023:

March 13 (Monday)

India CPI Feb