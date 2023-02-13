English
    PV dispatches rise 17% in January to 2,98,093 units as robust demand continues for utility vehicles

    PTI
    February 13, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

    Passenger vehicle wholesales rose 17 per cent in January to 2,98,093 units driven by robust offtake of utility vehicles, including the fast-growing sports utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Monday.

    The overall passenger vehicle dispatch from companies to dealers was 2,54,287 units in January 2022.

    Utility vehicle sales rose to 1,49,328 units last month from 1,16,962 units in January last year. Similarly, passenger car dispatches grew to 1,36,931 units from 1,16,962 units.

    Wholesales of vans also increased to 11,834 units from 10,632 units in the year-ago period.