Key events next week: India manufacturing & services PMI, Fed & ECB interest rate decisions and more

Ravi Hari
Apr 29, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

Here are the key economic events in India and from around the world to get you started for next week.

The week beginning May 1 is packed with important national and global macroeconomic data releases that could have an impact on trading on Dalal Street.

The coming week will see India's Manufacturing and Services purchasing managers index (PMI) for April, along with final monthly PMI readings from key economies such as the US, UK, Eurozone and China.

The latest unemployment reports will also be out from the US and the Eurozone in the coming week. The Eurozone inflation data for April is scheduled for release, while global markets are also waiting for the US Fed (May 3) and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision (May 4) on interest rates.

Let's take a look at the key economic data releases in the upcoming week:

May 1 (Monday)
India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (April)

India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 55.3 in February to a three-month high 56.4 in March.

Other important data releases on Monday: US Manufacturing PMI (April), China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (April).

May 2 (Tuesday)
Eurozone CPI (April)