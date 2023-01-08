 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka RERA has no jurisdiction over project granted 'partial OC' before enactment of RERA: Karnataka HC

Jan 08, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

The project Provident Sunworth had obtained two "partial" occupancy certificates from Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in 2015 and 2017.

The Karnataka High Court (HC) has quashed an order passed by the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) that asked the developer, Provident Housing, to refund the entire booking amount to the homebuyer after the sale agreement was mutually cancelled following a dispute over the title of the land.

In the judgement, the HC allowed the writ petition filed by the developer and quashed the order for the refund that KRERA had issued in September 2020: "The judgment/order dated 30.09.2020 passed by the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Bangalore, stands quashed."

The HC judgment said that KRERA had no jurisdiction over projects granted partial occupation certificate (OC) before the enactment of the RERA Act.

The court found that by the time the Act came into force, the construction was no longer an ongoing project.

The order defined an ongoing project as, "An ongoing project would mean where the development of a project is going on, for which a completion certificate has not been issued."

