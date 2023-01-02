 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka amends land mutation rules on paper, not in practice

Souptik Datta
Jan 02, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Jittery homeowners are running around trying to get the land records updated as they still reflect the former owner’s name in many cases. This can put the homeowners at risk, they feel.

The Karnataka government has amended the Land Revenue Rules of 1966, and reduced the notice period for the mutation of registered documents to seven days, and unregistered documents to 15 days, from one month previously. This is the notice that needs to be given to the sub-registrar.

Additionally, the amendment says that tahsildars, who have been tasked with executing the mutations per the order of the sub-registrar, have to act within 15 days of receiving the order. Earlier, no timeline was specified for this.

Homebuyers claim that despite several requests, the sub-registrar's office has not been ordering tahsildars to complete the mutation for the land on which the housing society stands.

Mutation of property is the process by which the title of a property is changed in municipal records once the property has been transferred to the new owner.

Without mutation, records at the land revenue department will continue to reflect the name of the previous landowner. "Sale deeds say that apartment owners have an undivided share in the title, but land records in the revenue department mention the former landowner," said Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, Director, Karnataka Home Buyers Forum.

