JSPL to double rail-making capacity; set up 2nd rail mill at Angul in Odisha

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

The steel maker owns and operates 1 MTPA rail mill at its Raigarh unit, in Chhattisgarh, where it manufactures speciality rails like 1175 HT, R350 HT, asymmetric rails, and 1080 HH (head hardened) rails for the Railways, metro projects and high-speed freight corridors.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) will more than double its rail making capacity to 2.2 million tonnes by setting a rail mill at Angul, in Odisha with an annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

"JSPL will set up a new 1.2 MTPA rail mill at Angul. After the commissioning of the new mill, the total rail-making capacity will be more than doubled to 2.2 MTPA," a company statement said on Thursday.

The company did not disclose investment figures, but sources said the estimated investment would be in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.