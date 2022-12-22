 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Cement enters paint segment, acquires 60% stake in Acro Paints in Rs 153-cr deal

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Its wholly-owned subsidiary JK Paints and Coatings Ltd has entered into a share purchase agreement with Acro Paints Ltd and its shareholders to acquire a 60 per cent controlling stake in the company.

JK Cement on Thursday announced its foray into the paints business by acquiring 60 per cent stake in Rajasthan-based Acro Paints in a Rs 153 crore deal.

The "remaining 40 per cent shall be acquired over a period of 12 months as per the definitive agreement entered between the parties", a joint statement said.

Acro Paints is a manufacturer of architectural and high-performance paints and coatings.

"This acquisition is a step towards fast-tracking JK Cement's entry into the paints business, expanding its product offerings and potentially foray into new markets," it added.

Acro Paints has two manufacturing facilities, which are currently going through capacity expansion and are expected to be completed by Q2 FY24.