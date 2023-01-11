 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jio launches True 5G in Uttarakhand, users to get unlimited data at no extra cost

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Starting January 11, 2023, Jio users in Dehradun will be invited under the Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data with up to 1 Gbps+ speed at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio, on January 11, announced the launch of True 5G services in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. With this launch, Jio has become the first and only operator to offer 5G services to customers in the state at present.

Commenting on the launch of Jio 5G services in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This launch is an important milestone for Uttarakhand and its people, who will benefit immensely from 5G services."

A Jio spokesperson said the "Jio True 5G will be a real game changer for Uttarakhand and will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for the citizens of the state as well as tourists of Uttarakhand."

Jio will invest more than Rs 650 crore on Uttarakhand's standalone 5G network in addition to its existing Rs 4,950 crore investment.

