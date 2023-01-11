Jio launches True 5G in Uttarakhand, users to get unlimited data at no extra cost

Reliance Jio, on January 11, announced the launch of True 5G services in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. With this launch, Jio has become the first and only operator to offer 5G services to customers in the state at present.

Starting January 11, 2023, Jio users in Dehradun will be invited under the Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data with up to 1 Gbps+ speed at no additional cost.

Commenting on the launch of Jio 5G services in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This launch is an important milestone for Uttarakhand and its people, who will benefit immensely from 5G services."

A Jio spokesperson said the "Jio True 5G will be a real game changer for Uttarakhand and will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for the citizens of the state as well as tourists of Uttarakhand."

Jio will invest more than Rs 650 crore on Uttarakhand's standalone 5G network in addition to its existing Rs 4,950 crore investment.

With this launch, Jio has reached 94 cities in India with its 5G services. The company announced 5G services for a total of eight cities across different states on January 10. The telco has said that the rollout of Jio 5G services in every corner of the country is planned for December 2023. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News

