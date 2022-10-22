Jio launches 5G WiFi, True 5G trial extended to 2 more cities; details here

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani on October 22 launched 5G Wi-Fi services in India, while extending the Jio True 5G pilot beta trial to Chennai and Nathdwara.

Jio's 5G-powered WiFi services were launched in the temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan. Chennai is the latest city to be added to the Jio Welcome Offer. Invited Jio users can access unlimited 5G data at up to 1 gbps and experience Jio True 5G, the company said in a release.

Follow our live coverage of the event here

Apart from Chennai and Nathdwara, Jio 5G beta trial is available in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi. On October 4, India's largest telecom carrier by subscribers announced the True 5G service in India and a beta trial was launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi the next day on Dussehra.

It is expected to become the world’s most advanced 5G service, offering users unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds. Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, also announced that the beta trial would be offered to more cities progressively.

''As stated earlier, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G.

Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer,'' Akash Ambani said on October 22.

At the last RIL AGM on October 1, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders that Jio 5G aims to achieve three objectives:

— To build on the success of Jio 4G by introducing an even more advanced version of mobile broadband.

— Accelerate the roll-out of top quality, highly affordable fixed broadband services to hundreds of millions of locations in a very short period of time.

— Use this expanded broadband availability to further stimulate the adoption of connected solutions.

Compared to traditional enterprise Wi-Fi networks, 5G networks provide better reliability, better coverage, better data security, higher scalability, and lower cost, especially in demanding situations, according to Ambani.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.