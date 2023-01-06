Jet Airways’ Sanjiv Kapoor asks staff to celebrate wins as airline awaits NCLT ruling

Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO-designate of Jet Airways, whose relaunch has been stuck due to a delayed ownership transfer, wrote to employees to “celebrate the wins rather than be pulled down by negative media”.

In an email to his colleagues, the CEO-designate of the airline that is trying to make a comeback in the Indian skies, wrote: “As we begin a new year, it is important we take stock of where we are, and celebrate the wins rather than be pulled down by negative media which seem to thrive on bad news while ignoring all the positives.”

Jet Airways’ revival now depends on the ownership transfer being completed -- that matter is currently being heard at the NCLT and a judgment is expected soon, said Kapoor.

Looking back at the high points of 2022, he said: “One of the highlights of 2022 was when Jet Airways received its AOC (Air Operator Certificate) renewal, on May 20. It was history-making: the culmination of unprecedented efforts by JKC (Jalan-Kalrock consortium), new management and staff charged with revival, and old Jet Airways staff who wanted to be part of the team creating history!”

"At that time it had been expected that ownership would transfer soon after (and operations start by October 2022). While that process is still ongoing, the team that worked to regain the AOC will forever be proud of the fact it created a key chapter of aviation history!”, said Kapoor.

The letter comes at a time when Jet’s revival plan has hit rough weather, with its erstwhile Resolution Professional and Head of Monitoring Committee Ashish Chhawchharia now sending a notice to Kapoor objecting to his designation as CEO of Jet Airways, CNBC TV-18 reported on January 3.

According to that report, the panel has notified that Kapoor's tenure as CEO shall start only after Jet's resolution plan has achieved effective date and after the committee has approved his appointment. The airline is also seeing an ongoing deadlock between the Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC) and Jet Airways' lenders over payment and transfer of the airline's ownership. CNBC TV-18 also reported in December, citing sources, that amid uncertainty prevailing over the relaunch Jet Airways, several of its senior management executives, pilots and cabin crew have departed. Meanwhile, speaking about his personal highlight of the year, Kapoor spoke about the time he was selected as the CEO-designate of the to-be revived Jet Airways. He shared how the government officers, who interviewed him as part of the security clearance process, were also excited about what Jet was trying to achieve. “To that end, we also built up what I firmly believe was one of the strongest leadership (HOD) teams in the industry!,” the executive added. Kapoor said in the letter that with the inordinate delay in the revival plans of Jet, came criticism from naysayers, who, according to him, would “criticize rather than appreciate efforts by committed folks”. He added: “But the joy that comes with trying to rebuild and reviving something that was once glorious is unmatched, and will not be known by many! Those that do not know the joy, and cannot appreciate passion and genuine effort, will never understand the joy and will forever remain critics. This industry is one for the passionate, the change makers. Not for those who always look for the hole in the sock.”

Moneycontrol News

