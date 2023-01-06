 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Jet Airways’ Sanjiv Kapoor asks staff to celebrate wins as airline awaits NCLT ruling

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST

It is important to take stock of where the company is, and celebrate the wins rather than be pulled down by negative media which seem to thrive on bad news while ignoring all the positives, said the CEO-designate of the airline

Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor

Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO-designate of Jet Airways, whose relaunch has been stuck due to a delayed ownership transfer, wrote to employees to “celebrate the wins rather than be pulled down by negative media”.

In an email to his colleagues, the CEO-designate of the airline that is trying to make a comeback in the Indian skies, wrote: “As we begin a new year, it is important we take stock of where we are, and celebrate the wins rather than be pulled down by negative media which seem to thrive on bad news while ignoring all the positives.”

Jet Airways’ revival now depends on the ownership transfer being completed -- that matter is currently being heard at the NCLT and a judgment is expected soon, said Kapoor.

Looking back at the high points of 2022, he said: “One of the highlights of 2022 was when Jet Airways received its AOC (Air Operator Certificate) renewal, on May 20. It was history-making: the culmination of unprecedented efforts by JKC (Jalan-Kalrock consortium), new management and staff charged with revival, and old Jet Airways staff who wanted to be part of the team creating history!”

"At that time it had been expected that ownership would transfer soon after (and operations start by October 2022). While that process is still ongoing, the team that worked to regain the AOC will forever be proud of the fact it created a key chapter of aviation history!”, said Kapoor.

The letter comes at a time when Jet’s revival plan has hit rough weather, with its erstwhile Resolution Professional and Head of Monitoring Committee Ashish Chhawchharia now sending a notice to Kapoor objecting to his designation as CEO of Jet Airways, CNBC TV-18 reported on January 3.