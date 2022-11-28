 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT sector poised to face dramatic divergence in growth: Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh

Haripriya Suresh
Nov 28, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

Demand hasn’t gone down, but caution has gone up and there is greater scrutiny on spending.

Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis

After a period of frenzied activity, it was a year of upheaval for IT service companies as clients cut spending in the face of recessionary concerns and turned cautious. Even as salaries fell from astronomical highs, they had to deal with high levels of attrition and moonlighting.

How will this expected recession play out, and what changes will it bring? According to Mphasis Chief Executive Officer Nitin Rakesh, recessionary playbooks have changed from previous instances. He asserted that business verticals once thought to be safe bets, such as managed services, are no longer so because this segment of the business is declining more rapidly.

“This year, next year, the year after, the divergence in growth in our sector will actually go up dramatically. The best growers from tech services could grow at 45 percent, while the worst will be at minus 20 percent. This has never happened before. Previously, somebody would grow 5 percent while somebody else would grow 10 percent,” he said.

Categories that will experience a steeper business decline are legacy segments that clients are trying to modernise.

“These are all companies that for the last 50 years businesses have built and operated – data centres, infrastructure services, service desk, old-school call centres – all of those will continue to get cut dramatically because there are ways and techniques to modernise the stack and reduce the cost. Cost isn't just about offshoring and reducing the number of heads from high-cost locations. Now, they (clients) are saying they have to modernise their stacks because they are spending too much money running this infrastructure,” Rakesh said.

