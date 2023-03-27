IT companies may drop headcount additions by 40% YoY from April: Report

Indian information technology (IT) companies may in FY24 cut down hiring of engineers by around 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) compared to FY23, as they remain wary of the prevailing global outlook, The Economic Times reported citing data from TeamLease.

The data showed that in FY23 so far, IT companies have added net headcount of around 280,000. Sunil C, CEO of TeamLease Digital expects that hiring in Q4 will “remain flat” as attrition and growth visibility have reduced. “We expect a 30-40 percent drop based on the current outlook. But this could change six months down the line if companies change their growth forecasts,” Sunil added.

Global factors

Inflationary pressures, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and United States and European banking spiral has made the Indian IT industry cautious. Further, record hiring and attrition numbers in FY22 and H2FY23 have kept costs high.

Moneycontrol News