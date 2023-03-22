 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

ISRO discussing possible mission to moon with Japanese agency: S Somanath

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

Somanath also said there is a good opportunity to launch a mission to explore planet Venus by 2028.

Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath on Wednesday said ISRO has successfully done significant collaborations on its space missions and is also discussing a possible mission to the moon with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Somanath also said there is a good opportunity to launch a mission to explore planet Venus by 2028.

He was delivering the inaugural talk on "Indian Capabilities for Space and Planetary Exploration" at the 4th Indian Planetary Science Conference organised at Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) here.

The ISRO chief said it was important to have a connection between scientific institutions across the world and ISRO in building complex missions.