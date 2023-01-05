 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISRO and Microsoft join hands to give Indian space tech ecosystem a boost

Aihik Sur
Jan 05, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

The MoU seeks to empower space tech start-ups across the country with technology tools and platforms, go-to-market support and mentoring to help them scale and become enterprise-ready.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft on January 5 signed a memorandum of understanding to help Indian space tech start-ups with technology tools, go-to-market support and mentoring to help them scale and become business ready.

This comes at a time when the Indian space tech start-up ecosystem is seeing a lot of activity. The ecosystem had a historic year in 2022, with the country recording its first private rocket launch apart from many satellite launches. The new year also began with Bengaluru-based space tech company Digantara launching their satellite aboard a Space X rocket.

Through this tie-up, the space tech startups identified by ISRO will be onboarded onto the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a platform that aims to support start-ups at every stage.

Through Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, space-tech startup founders in India will have free access to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their business, a statement by Microsoft said.

This includes technical support to build and scale on Azure, developer and productivity tools including GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365 and access to smart analytics with Power BI and Dynamics 365.