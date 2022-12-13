 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRFC, HPCL, three more to issue Rs 2,700 crore ETF bonds this week

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

The greenshoe option, or oversubscription, of these ETF bonds will be assigned to Bharat Bond ETF 2033. It will benefit the retail investors of Bharat Bond, who can get access to these 'AAA-rated' issues.

About five companies are planning to raise Rs 2,720 crore this week through Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) bonds on a private placement basis, merchant bankers said.

These ETF bonds are similar to normal corporate bonds but the subscription of their greenshoe option, or retained oversubscription, is exclusively reserved for the Bharat Bond ETF, as per issuer manuals of these bonds.

Companies which are planning to raise funds are Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL), NTPC, REC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco).

State-owned companies are raising funds through ETF bonds to get investment from the latest tranche of Bharat Bond ETF maturing in April 2033. The funds raised through the Bharat Bond tranche will be invested in 'AAA-rated' bonds of public sector undertaking entities.

"These bonds are meant specifically for Bharat Bond's latest 2033 maturity ETF. Based on the amount raised in the ETF, state-owned companies will be raising bonds to be assigned to the ETF as a larger part is reserved for Bharat Bond ETF 2033," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of investment group at JM Financial.