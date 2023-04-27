IRB Infra emerges as successful bidder for Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers on April 27 said it has emerged as the successful bidder for executing a stretch of 158 kms (1,264 lane kms) of the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in Telangana.

The project is under Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model for a revenue linked concession period of 30 Years, and IRB will pay an upfront concession fee of Rs 7,380 crore to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), it said in an exchange filing. After the Mumbai-Pune Expressway project, this is the country's second largest single asset TOT project, it added.

The project marks the highway construction company's entry into Telangana, the group's 11th state.

With this project, the company said its asset base exceeded Rs 70,000 crore, and the O&M order book increased by Rs 14,500 crore.

