    IRB Infra December quarter net almost doubles to Rs 141 crore

    PTI
    February 13, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST
    IRB Infra's expenses fell to Rs 351.72 crore from Rs 1,280.22 crore. (Representative Image)

    IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Monday reported a 94.49 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 141.35 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 72.68  crore during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

    Its total income during October-December 2022 rose to Rs 1,570  crore, from Rs 1,497.78 crore in the year-ago period.

    The firm's expenses fell to Rs 351.72 crore from Rs 1,280.22 crore.

    In a statement, the company said GIC Affiliates has committed 49 per cent investment in Ganga Expressway Project, and the first tranche of about Rs 329 crore has been received.

    first published: Feb 13, 2023 10:01 pm