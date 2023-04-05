 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zaggle Prepaid, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India, Rashi Peripherals IPOs get go ahead from SEBI

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Cyient DLM, the subsidiary of listed IT services firm Cyient, has filed draft papers in January this year, to raise Rs 740 crore via initial public offering.

As per SEBI, the issuance of the observation letter for draft red herring prospectus for any IPO filed by the company implies the go-ahead from the market regulator for its proposed fund raising via IPO.

Four companies namely Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India, and Rashi Peripherals have received green signal from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to go ahead with their IPO plans.

All of them have received observations letter last week, with Zaggle and Cyient subsidiary getting on March 29, while the SEBI issued observations for Healthvista and Rashi Peripherals IPOs on March 31, according to an update on the market regulator's website as March 31.

B2B SaaS fintech company Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator in December 2022, to raise funds via initial public offering that comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of 1.05 crore equity shares by promoters and investors.