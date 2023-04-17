 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Avalon Technologies make investors happy on listing day on April 18?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Avalon IPO shares now traded flat to negative in the grey market, analysts on anonymity said. The sharp profit booking in the equity markets after nine-day run might also impact the listing performance.

Avalon Technologies

Electronic manufacturing services company Avalon Technologies is unlikely to make investors happy on its debut on the bourses on April 18, as experts attributed the sentiment to the lukewarm response from investors other than QIBs, rich valuations in the highly competitive industry, and fear of further margin erosion.

The initial public offering of Avalon has managed to get good response on its last day of subscription only from qualified institutional investors and barring them, the response was muted.

The offer was subscribed 2.21 times during April 3-6 as the portion set aside for qualified institutional investors was booked 3.57 times, whereas high networth individuals and retail investors bought 41 percent and 84 percent shares of the allotted quota, respectively.

"We expect company to list at par on listing day," Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, said.