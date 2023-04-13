 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

The IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia consists of a fresh issue of upto 31.20 million shares. Choice Capital Advisors and Pantomath Capital Advisors are the lead managers to the issue

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 58.64 crore will be used by Vishnu Prakash R Punglia for funding capital expenditure requirements for the acquisition of equipment and machineries

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd, a Jodhpur-based construction firm, has filed draft papers with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via an initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of upto 31.20 million shares. Choice Capital Advisors and Pantomath Capital Advisors are the lead managers to the issue.

The proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 58.64 crore will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements for the acquisition of equipment and machineries. The firm also plans to use Rs 140 crore for working capital requirements.

