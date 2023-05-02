 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Tata Play, ideaForge Technology get Sebi nod to go ahead with IPO plans

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

ideaForge Technology filed its draft red herring prospectus with Sebi in February this year.

IPO

Mumbai-based Drone maker ideaForge Technology has received approval from the capital markets regulator Sebi to launch IPO for fund raising.

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 300 crore, and an offer for sale up to 48.69 lakh shares by selling shareholders.

Amarpreet Singh, Nambirajan Seshadri, Naresh Malhotra, Sujata Vemuri, Sundararajan K Pandalgudi, A&E Investment LLC, Agarwal Trademart, Celesta Capital, Export Import Bank of India, Indusage Technology Venture Fund I, Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, and Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, along with promoter Ashish Bhat will be the selling shareholders in the IPO.

ideaForge Technology has filed its draft red herring prospectus with Sebi in February this year.