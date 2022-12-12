 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyards IPO opens for subscription today | 10 key things to know

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

Sula Vineyards IPO | The company intends to raise Rs 960.35 crore via maiden public issue of 2.69 crore shares at the upper end of the price band.

Sula Vineyards, based in the grape growing region of Nashik, Maharashtra is planning a pure OFS

The country's largest wine producer Sula Vineyards is the first initial public offering getting launched in the month of December.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public offer of Sula Vineyards:

1) IPO Dates

The public issue will open for subscription on December 12 and the closing date would be December 14, 2022.

2) Price Band

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 340 to Rs 357 per share.