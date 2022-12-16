 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyards IPO | Share allotment on December 19, check here for listing date, latest GMP

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST

The Rs 960-crore public issue of India's biggest wine makers got a muted response and was subscribed 2.33 times

India's largest wine producer Sula Vineyards is set to announce its IPO share allotment on December 19. The Rs 960-crore public issue, which opened for subscription between December 12 and December 14, was an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the promoter and timesinvestors.

Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or on the portal of the IPO registrar by following three easy steps.

On the BSE website

a) Select equity in the issue type and Sula Vineyards Limited in the issue name

b) Enter either the application number or the Permanent Account Number (PAN)

c) Check the box (I'm not a robot), and finally click on the search button