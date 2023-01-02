 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishabh Instrument files draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The company is an integrated player involved in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying electrical automation devices; metering, control and protection devices; portable test and measuring instruments; and solar string inverters.

Nashik-based Rishabh Instruments Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds through initial public offerings.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 75 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 9.42 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises up to 2.5 million shares by Asha Narendra Goliya, up to 4 lakh shares by Rishabh Narendra Goliya, up to 5.18 lakh shares by Narendra Rishabh Goliya (HUF) and up to 6 million shares by South Asia Clean Energy Fund (SACEF), a South Asia-focused small and medium enterprises (SME) fund managed by Global Environment Fund (GEF).

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd, Mirae Asset Capital Markets India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the lead managers to the issue.

In addition, it manufactures and supplies aluminium high pressure die casting through its arm, Lumel Alucast . It has two manufacturing facilities in Nashik and has total installed capacity of 4.19 million units per annum as of March 2022.