Primary market to remain busy next week with 2 IPOs, 2 listings

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 24, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

Despite high volatility in the secondary market in 2022, it was a good year for the primary markets, which saw 40 IPOs worth Rs 60,000 crore achieving successful listing.

The primary market is set to remain busy in the last week of the current calendar year, with two public issues opening for subscription, along with two listings.

The public issue of Radiant Cash Management Services will remain open in the coming week too, till December 27. The offer was launched on December 23.

The retail cash management services provider aims to mobilise Rs 388 crore via a public issue of 3.91 crore equity shares at the upper end of the price band of Rs 94-99 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 60 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 328 crore by the promoter and investor.

The offer has been subscribed 4 percent till now, with the retail portion being booked 6 percent and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 5 percent.

Sah Polymers will be the last initial public offering (IPO) for the current calendar year, opening on December 30 and closing on January 4.

The price band will be declared by the bulk packaging solutions provider on the coming Monday.