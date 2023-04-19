 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mankind Pharma sets price band for IPO at Rs 1026-1080 per share

Ravindra Sonavane
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

Apart from its popular Manforce Condoms, Prega News, and Unwanted-72 brands, Mankind Pharma has also established a range of consumer healthcare brands in categories such as antacid powders (Gas-O-Fast), vitamin and mineral supplements (Health OK brand), and anti-acne preparations (AcneStar brand), among others.

Private equity firm ChrysCapital-backed Mankind Pharma, the maker of top-selling condom brand Manforce Condoms, has set the share’s price band for its initial public offering at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share, valuing the company at Rs 43,264 crore at the top end of the band.

The Delhi-based firm earlier said that its IPO will open for subscription on April 25 and close on April 27. The anchor bidding will start on April 24. Equity shares will be credited on May 8 and the stock will be listed on exchanges on May 9.

At the upper band of the price range, the firm plans to raise as much as Rs 4,326.36 crore.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of upto 40.06 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. The OFS comprises about 3.71 million shares by Ramesh Juneja, 3.51 million shares by Rajeev Juneja, 2.80 million shares by Sheetal Arora, 17.41 million by Cairnhill CIPEF Ltd, 2.62 million shares by Cairnhill CGPE Ltd, 9.96 million shares by Beige Ltd, and 50,000 shares by Link Investment Trust.