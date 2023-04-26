 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mankind Pharma IPO Day 2: Offer subscribed 21%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Mankind Pharma IPO: The issue, which is an offer for sale, is expected to fetch the pharma company's shareholders Rs 4,326.36 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,026-1,080 a share

The maiden public issue will fetch the pharma company's shareholders Rs 4,326.36 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma has garnered bids for 58 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 2.8 crore shares, amounting to 21 percent subscription, on April 26, the second day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 14 percent on the opening day.

Retail investors have bid for 15 percent of the share set aside for them.  Thirty-five percent of the IPO has been reserved for retail investors.

High net-worth individuals (HNIs) have bought 30.97 lakh shares against their quota of 60 lakh shares, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have bid for 6.25 lakh shares, so far, against 80.11 lakh shares reserved for them.

