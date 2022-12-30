 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Elin Electronics corrects 7% on debut, but hold on

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 30, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

Experts feel that investors should hold on to their shares with a mid-to-long-term perspective as they believe there is immense potential in the EMS industry in India.

Representative image.

Elin Electronics failed to catch the eye of investors on its debut as the stock fell nearly 7 percent on December 30. But don't panic. Experts have advised holding the stock for the long-term given the immense potential in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry going ahead.

The stock opened at Rs 244 on the NSE, down 1.2 percent from its issue price of Rs 247.

As the day progressed, it corrected further and traded 6.66 percent down at Rs 230.55 (at the time of writing this article). With healthy financials (albeit slight volatility in the operating profit margin), it is definitely an attractive valuation compared to its peers Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises.

But the subdued equity market environment, and recent disappointing listings of several companies, may have impacted Elin’s debut performance, experts said.

Founded in 1969, Elin Electronics is one of the oldest manufacturers of products for major light, fan, and small kitchen appliances brands in India. Also, it is one of the largest manufacturers of fractional horsepower motors.

The company operates as both an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and an original design manufacturer (ODM), with three manufacturing facilities in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), and Verna (Goa).