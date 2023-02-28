 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Rs 412-crore IPO opens tomorrow; 10 things to know

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

The share allotment will be finalised by March 9 and shares will be transferred to the demat accounts of eligible investors by March 11. The company will make its market debut on March 14

Automotive component maker Divgi TorqTransfer Systems will become the first company to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in 2023 when the issue will open for subscription on March 1.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public offer:

1) IPO Dates

The offer will open for subscription on March 1 and the last day for bidding will be March 3. The anchor portion, a part of qualified institutional buyers, will open for a day on February 28.