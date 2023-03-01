 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO subscribed 6% on Day 1

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: The Rs 412-crore offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 39.34 lakh shares by non-promoters

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 2.14 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 38.41 lakh amounting to a 6 percent subscription on the afternoon of March 1, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors bought 2 percent shares of the total portion set aside for them in the first IPO of 2023. High networth individuals (HNIs) bid for 1 percent of the 10.47 lakh shares reserved for them.

Bidding was yet to begin for the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers.

The company has reserved 75 percent of the IPO for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for HNIs and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.