Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO subscribed 6% on Day 1

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 2.14 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 38.41 lakh amounting to a 6 percent subscription on the afternoon of March 1, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors bought 2 percent shares of the total portion set aside for them in the first IPO of 2023. High networth individuals (HNIs) bid for 1 percent of the 10.47 lakh shares reserved for them.

Bidding was yet to begin for the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers.

The company has reserved 75 percent of the IPO for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for HNIs and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

