 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO subscribed 38% on second day of offer

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

The share sale received bids for 14,49,000 shares as against 38,41,800 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The initial public offering of automotive component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems was subscribed 38 per cent on the second day of offer on Thursday.

The share sale received bids for 14,49,000 shares as against 38,41,800 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 1.56 times subscription, while non institutional investors category got subscribed 22 per cent and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 6 per cent subscription.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 180 crore and offer of sale of up to 39,34,243 equity shares. The price band is Rs 560-590 per share.