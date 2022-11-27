 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO opens tomorrow; 10 things to know before subscribing the issue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 27, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

Dharmaj Crop IPO | The company will finalise its IPO share allotment by December 5 and the shares will start trading on December 8

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's Rs 251.15-crore initial public offering (IPO) will be launched this week, the ninth public issue to open for subscription in November.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the offer:

1) IPO dates

The public issue will open for bidding on November 28 and close on November 30, 2022.

2) Price band

The offer price has been fixed at Rs 216-237 a share.