Avalon Technologies shares close with 9% loss on debut

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

The subdued market conditions and muted response to the IPO from investors barring QIBs may be key reasons for the pathetic performance of the stock.

On the National Stock Exchange, the closing price was Rs 396, down 9 percent and the trading volume was 47.58 lakh shares.

Avalon Technologies disappointed investors on its debut as the stock closed with nearly 9 percent loss on April 18. The subdued market conditions and muted response to the IPO from investors barring QIBs may be key reasons for the pathetic performance of the stock.

The stock opened at Rs 431 on the BSE and did not see its issue price of Rs 436 in the entire trading session. It touched an intraday high of Rs 435.30 in early trade and extended selling pressure as the day progressed to hit a day's low of Rs 387.75.

It finally settled at Rs 397.45, down 8.84 percent with trading volumes of 3.17 lakh shares.

