2022 IPOs: Investors learn profitability, not narrative, is the key

Aparna Iyer & Ravindra Sonavane
Dec 29, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

A majority of the new issues in 2022 were either fully priced or overpriced. That did not seem to matter much when the market was booming. But as globally sentiments for equities soured, markets became a great teacher.

Circa 2022 had some tough lessons for investors in initial public offerings (IPOs). One of them was that the success of previous IPOs does not guarantee a similar result for the next ones. So, those hoping for a repeat of Zomato and Nykaa-like listing day gains were in for a heartbreak.

The other lesson was that one needs to be mindful of valuations. A majority of the new issues this year were either fully priced or over-priced. That did not seem to matter much when the market was booming. But as globally sentiments for equities soured, investors balked at overpaying for new entrants, when there were tried and tested names available at a cheaper price.

Un-follow that narrative

Just 38 companies went public in 2022, compared to 65 last year, and the amount raised was down 50 percent to a little over Rs 60,000 crore.

“There was too much hype around new-age companies (in 2021) because the focus was on the narrative and not valuations. That has changed this year,” said Sanjay Chawla, head of institutional research, Emkay Global Financial Services, adding that investors were now looking at valuations first and then the narrative.

That said, some firms fared well on debut, because overall market sentiment was positive around that time. But business model and profitability mattered, too. For instance, Dreamfolk Services listed on September 9 when Nifty50 had gained roughly 10 percent in the preceding three months.