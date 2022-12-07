 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPO-bound drone startup had Shankar Sharma's backing after a 5-minute meeting 

Dec 07, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

The company's December 13 - 15 initial public offering (IPO) of shares will be priced between Rs 52 and Rs.54 apiece

It did not take marquee investor Shankar Sharma more than five minutes to decide on buying a stake in IPO-bound drone startup Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, its founder said.

"Sharma is a giant, a behemoth in the industry. But surprisingly, all it took for us was five minutes. This happened when I was in Dubai, where we happened to meet," Prateek Srivastava, who is also Chief Executive Officer of the Pune-based company, told Moneycontrol.

In the pre-IPO funding round, investors led by Sharma and others including Harshal Mode, an angel investor in media and entertainment-focused startups, and Ashish Nanda, founder and managing director of Innovations Group, a UAE-based conglomerate, bought a minority stake in the company.

"He (Sharma) has always been very bullish about EVs (Electric Vehicles) and green energy. Looking at my prior history, and the tailwind that the drone industry is currently getting, it was a very quick decision for him," Srivastava said.

"In hindsight, maybe he wanted to get into this industry, and with us it just clicked," he added.

Sharma said, ""Drones are being widely used in the country across industries for surveys, deliveries and surveillance, and this segment is expected to perform strongly in the coming years. We see a great value creation as the company has within a very short span been able to scale up its operations and has dynamic plans ahead."