Investigators probe Venugopal Dhoot’s involvement in a second loan fraud case

Jinit Parmar
Jan 05, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

A second FIR alleges that a consortium of banks led by the SBI issued SBLCs for $3,876.60 million to Videocon Hydrocarbons, in violation of rules and without minimum due diligence.

Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot was recently arrested by the CBI in bank fraud case. (File image)

Investigations into a second loan fraud case involving industrialist Venugopal Dhoot are picking up pace. Dhoot is already under arrest in a Rs 3,250-crore loan scam involving former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

In April 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a second First Information Report (FIR) against Dhoot and others. Moneycontrol has reviewed the copy of the FIR.

What is the case?

According to the FIR, in April 2012, a consortium of banks led by the SBI sanctioned the issuance of a Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) for $2,773.60 million to Videocon Hydrocarbons Holding Ltd (VHHL), a subsidiary of Videocon Industries Limited (VIL). This was for the appraisal and development of their overseas oil and gas assets in Brazil, Indonesia, and Mozambique.

Subsequently, an SBLC facility of $1,103 million was refinanced extended to VHHL, which included $400 million owed to Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) in London. Thus, in total the bankers’ consortium extended finance worth $$3,876.6 million to VHHL.

In February 2013, VIL reportedly informed the consortium of banks that the loan from SCB had increased from $400 million to $530 million. The SBI-led consortium, without any verification or inquiry, allegedly approved and paid the entire amount of $530 million for payment to SCB. Per the FIR, even after paying the outstanding to SCB, the charge on VIL’s oil and gas assets was not taken over by the consortium, and the loan account of VHHL with SCB was not closed.