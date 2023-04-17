 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Invesco exits ZEEL; sells entire stake for Rs 1,004 crore

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

Invesco on April 17 divested its entire stake — 5.11 percent — in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for Rs 1,004 crore through an open market transaction.

Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI were among the buyers of the shares.

US-based investment firm Invesco, through its arm OFI Global China Fund LLC, offloaded the shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, OFI Global China Fund sold more than 4.91 crore shares, amounting to 5.11 per cent stake in the firm.