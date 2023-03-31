 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Invesco cuts Swiggy valuation to $8 billion internally as tech stocks bleed

Nikhil Patwardhan & Haripriya Suresh
Apr 01, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

Invesco’s move to mark down Swiggy’s valuation internally comes at a time when many investors are reevaluating valuations of technology companies across the globe

Invesco, a US-based asset management company, has slashed food tech and grocery delivery platform Swiggy’s valuation in its books to $8 billion, in another instance of a internal markdown by an investor of a high-flying Indian startup.

In its regulatory filings for the quarter ended September 2022, Invesco has pegged Swiggy’s valuation at $8 billion down from $10.7 billion when it made the investment.

Invesco first invested in Swiggy in January last year, when it led a massive $700-million funding round for the SoftBank-backed platform.

Queries sent to Swiggy did not elicit a response at the time of publishing, and this story will be updated if the company responds.