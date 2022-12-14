 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Interview | Hiring at Amway India is aligned with core organisational values: CHRO Shantanu Das

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 14, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Amway India CHRO Shantanu Das talks about the company’s hiring plans, work models, attrition level, and his take on moonlighting.

Amway India CHRO Shantanu Das

Despite the substantial disruption in the talent market, direct selling firm Amway India has not witnessed any major impact, particularly from moonlighting, says CHRO Shantanu Das. In a chat with Moneycontrol, he said Amway encourages its more than 2,500 direct and indirect employees to continue to pursue their hobbies and passions via its platform ‘Beyond Work’, unless they conflict with the company’s interests and affect their performance.

Further, Amway India is strengthening its workforce across functions, including the science & innovation, research and development, digital, e-commerce and marketing functions, he said. “The strategy we follow to attract the best talent is to look for candidates who are stable in their jobs, who fit our organisation’s culture, and who are not offer-shoppers,” Das said.

Edited excerpts:

How has Amway reacted to trends such as ‘The Great Reshuffle’, ‘Offer Shopping’ etc? What are some of the interesting and innovative HR practices you have adopted in light of recent changes in employees’ approach towards their professional lives?

At Amway, we have not witnessed any major impact from these trends. The primary reason being, as a global organisation, we have always been driven by the strong founder fundamentals of ‘Freedom, Family, Hope & Reward’.

Rewards and recognition, a hybrid work model and various policies, including Flexi leaves, women-centric policies, etc, which allow our employees the liberty to balance their personal and professional lives, have proved to be excellent ways of developing a stable and efficient workforce.