Intel says it will take back share from AMD, but some are skeptical

Reuters
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

The company shocked the market on Thursday with a revenue outlook that was short of Wall Street estimates by about $3 billion.

Microprocessor giant Intel Corp says it will regain its footing against AMD and other chip rivals which are gobbling up market share, but Wall Street is skeptical.

The company shocked the market on Thursday with a revenue outlook that was short of Wall Street estimates by about $3 billion. The challenge from Advanced Micro Devices Inc is playing out as tech spending slumps globally, complicating Intel's efforts to clear a record inventory glut.

Intel is still the 300-pound gorilla in the market of microprocessors, called central processing units (CPUs), the brains of computers. It says it has passed through the worst of a revamp under a new chief executive.

"We lost share, we lost momentum. We think that stabilizes this year," Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told investors on a conference call.