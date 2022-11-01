 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Instagram fixes bug that triggered hours-long outage

Reuters
Nov 01, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST

Several Instagram users had tweeted that they were asked for email IDs and phone numbers to access their suspended account.

Instagram said on Monday it had fixed a software bug that prevented thousands of users from accessing the photo-sharing platform for about eight hours and led to complaints of accounts being suspended.

"We've resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers," Meta Platforms Inc-owned Instagram said in a tweet on Monday.

A spokesperson for Instagram did not comment on suspension of accounts.

first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:17 am
