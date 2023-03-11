 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inker Robotics secures $1.2 million funding

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

The company has secured USD 1.2 million in a pre-series fundraising round headed by AHK Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm.

Kerala-based Inker Robotics, under the Kerala StartUp Mission, which deals with research and delivery in robotics and futuristic technology education, has secured a USD 1.2 million funding.

Inker Robotics, which aims to create an impact on the next generation by empowering them with education in emerging technologies, expects the funding to enable them to further enhance its training delivery platform to develop more engaging content in robotics and emerging technology education.

"We believe that our platform with its immersive and engaging approach is an effective way to teach futuristic technology skills to the young generation. We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we work to empower the next generation with the skills they need to make them future ready," Rahul Balachandran, the founder and MD of Inker Robotics said in a release.