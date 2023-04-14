 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys to roll out structure for financial services team as Mohit Joshi leaves

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

The roles of Ravi Kumar S, who exited the company in October last year, were primarily split between Sathish HC and Dinesh Rao

Infosys will roll out a structure for the financial services team in the next few weeks and has put in place a framework for the delivery organisation, the company leadership said, following the exits of presidents Ravi Kumar S and Mohit Joshi.

The IT major lost its presidents, considered potential CEO candidates for the company after Salil Parekh’s tenure, in a short span of six months. They moved to competitors in CEO roles — Kumar as the CEO of Cognizant and Joshi as the incoming CEO of Tech Mahindra.

Infosys Chief Executive Officer Parekh said that they have put in place a structure for the delivery organisation, pertaining to Kumar’s role. The functions of Kumar, who exited the company last October, were primarily split between Sathish HC and Dinesh Rao.

Joshi headed financial services and healthcare, the software businesses, sales operations and transformation and executive responsibility for large deals.